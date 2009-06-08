DRY – Don’t Repeat Yourself – Motivator

Date Published: 08 June 2009

I’ve been meaning to create a DRY (Don’t Repeat Yourself) motivational poster for a while now, ever since seeing Derick Bailey’s SOLID posters. To me, DRY is at the heart of many software patterns and principles, and sums up much better the similar Once and Only Once principle (which, to me, violates DRY right in its own name).

Duplication is waste.

Repetition in process calls for automation; repetition in logic calls for abstraction.

Refactor to remove wasteful repetition as often as you possibly can, and watch your software design improve. Post this on the wall in your team room (along with others) to keep this principle in mind as you’re writing code.

Create similar motivational posters using Motivator.

Update: I’ve made a longer post describing the Don’t Repeat Yourself principle here. Learn more about the Don’t Repeat Yourself (DRY) Principle on DevIQ.

Creative Commons License

Since I bugged Derick about having a license on his images, it’s only fair that I include one here as well. It’s simply aCreative Commons license