DotNetRocks Talk on Business and Entrepreneurship

Date Published: 11 August 2008

A couple of weeks ago I did a DotNetRocks show with Carl Franklin and Mark Dunn in which we discussed our collective experiences with running our own businesses. We had a good time and shared some of our lessons learned. In some ways it was similar to the discussions Julie Lerman and I have proctored a couple of times as Birds of a Feather talks at TechEd shows. Toward the end of the show, I recommended a book that I think any would-be entrepreneur should read, which is:

This book does a great job of explaining the difference between being really good at and passionate about a particular craft or skill (e.g. writing software) and running a business centered around performing that task (e.g. running a software or consulting company). As I write this, I’m thinking it’s probably about time I re-read this book, as I’m quite certain I haven’t fully grasped all of its lessons. Key takeaway: if you’re excited about the former but not the latter, think hard (or find a partner) before going into business for yourself.

The DNR show is set to air on August 14th, so look for it then.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

