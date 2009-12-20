DEVLINK 2010 Call For Speakers

Date Published: 20 December 2009

The call for speakers for DEVLINK 2010 is now open. They are opening the call earlier this year to allow everyone ample time to consider the best session ideas. If you don’t know about the devLink Technical Conference, please visit the website (www.devlink.net). The conference will take place August 5 – 7, 2010 in Nashville, TN, and had over 675 people at the event in 2009 from across the United States and some international presence as well. Please feel free to forward this note to others who might be interested in presenting. You can also direct them to the website where the official announcement and link to the application are available.

Download Speaker Application