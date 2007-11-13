Developer Acronyms for 2007

Date Published: 13 November 2007

I’ve learned a few new acronyms this year and thought I’d start this post to let others share their favorites as well. Some of these are new to me, and some are classics that I thought were worth including even though they certainly predate 2007. Where possible I’ve included a link to find more information on the acronym/topic.

AJAX – Asynchronous JavaScript and XML

CAPTCHA – Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart (Carnegie Mellon)

CI – Continuous Integration (see also CruiseControl.Net, Team Foundation Server 2008)

DI – Dependency Injection (see also MSDN)

DRY – Don’t Repeat Yourself – aka Once and Only Once – no duplicate code or information.

IoC – Inversion of Control (not to be confused with DI, above)

MVC – Model View Controller (see also recent videos of MS MVC Framework)

MVP – Model View Presenter (also, Microsoft’s Most Valuable Professional award)

SoC – Separation of Concerns – Acronym version of McConnell’s low-coupling-high-cohesion philosophy

TDD – Test Driven Development – aka Test First Development. See also Red-Green-Refactor

YAGNI – You Ain’t Gonna Need It – Agile development practice suggesting you build only what you need right now.

I’m sure I must be missing a bunch of other acronyms that are commonplace today for software developers – please comment with your own contributions.