DevConnections Spring 2009 Slides and Demos

Date Published: 31 March 2009

Apologies to those in my sessions whom I promised to upload these by the end of last week. As often happens, things came up that prevented me from doing so, which is why I’m finally getting these uploaded after midnight almost a week after my talks (I also had to reset my Azure keys/tokens since I showed some of them during the talks). In any event, although I didn’t have a huge turnout for my Azure talk (at 8am last Tuesday), generally the responses from the crowd seemed positive both about my sessions and the show in general. For this show, now formal evaluations were collected, so I won’t get my usual feedback telling me I was both too advanced and too basic, but I do hope that if you have some constructive criticism you’ll leave it as a comment or email it to me.

My three sessions were:

Building applications in the Microsoft cloud using Windows Azure and ASP.NET MVC

Pragmatic ASP.NET Tips, Tricks and Tools Part 1

Pragmatic ASP.NET Tips, Tricks and Tools Part 2

The “pragmatic” source code has quite a few tips/tricks that I didn’t have time to get to during the talk, and of course the slide decks have all of the links to additional resources that I mentioned during the talk. If you have any questions, please contact me or leave a comment.

Download slides and demos.