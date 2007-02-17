Dell Dimension SATA Drive Windows Installation
Last week I had to rebuild a Dell Dimension 9150 with an SATA hard drive and when I tried to install Windows XP I received an error saying txtsetup.oem not found when I tried to provide the drivers on a USB floppy drive. I searched for a while and found nothing terribly helpful so I contacted Dell via phone and chat (sat on hold on both – chat answered quicker). Via chat they were able to solve my problem as follows:
- Reboot and hit F2 on the Dell screen\
- Go to the SATA Operation section\
- Change to Combination SATA/PATA mode.\
- Reboot and re-attempt windows install
Windows XP was then able to see the drive without my having to use a floppy drive and F6 to specify/provide the drivers.
