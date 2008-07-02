DDD Quickly

Date Published: 02 July 2008

I picked up the print version of Domain Driven Design Quickly on Amazon recently. I didn’t realize at the time that it was also available as a free e-book, which wouldn’t have stopped me from buying except for the fact that it’s less than 100 pages and $30! That’s a bit pricey, in my opinion, for what is essentially Cliff Notes of a larger, more in-depth book (at least, that’s what I’m lead to believe). I’m about halfway through the book and while the content is good, the number of grammar errors and obvious omissions is pretty bad. Like, enough that you notice and are sometimes confused by it. You’d think that with only 95 pages a copy editor could have done a little bit better job with it. Here’s the very first sentence of the very first paragraph of the very first chapter:

Software development is most often applied to automating processes that exist in the real world, or providing solutions to real business problems; The business processes being automated or real world problems that the software is the domain of the software.

Huh?

I definitely think the material is worth reading and overall it’s a quick and easy-to-swallow format. I just think I’d have been happier with a bit better editing job overall and perhaps a price tag closer to $10 or $15, given the size of the book.