CTT Schedule

Date Published: 02 June 2004

Things are moving along slowly but surely. We had Monday off for Memorial Day, then yesterday pretty much all we did was go over some land warfare and geneva convention classes, then we were off doing medical appointments. Today was more CTT (common task training) and a medical threat briefing at the hospital. Most of the CTT was self-taught from some powerpoints, with the exception of some SINCGARS commo training. We're supposed to do NBC today as well (Nuclear-Biological-Chemical -- gas mask mainly). Thursday we're doing first aid and land navigation, then Friday-Saturday we're qualifying on the M9 and M16. Hopefully next week we'll have some classes at the engineer school but so far they aren't sure what to do with us.