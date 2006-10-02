CSharp C# Feeds Help Wanted

Date Published: 02 October 2006

CSharpFeeds is a simple community site dedicated to keeping up with the latest goings-on in the C# world, while eliminating the noise and personal/social posts from the various C# blogs out there. This task involves individually touching each post to approve or reject it as on-topic, and while this is not a terribly arduous process, we could use some help. If you are a C# guru and would like to devote a few minutes (literally, like maybe 5–10 minutes) a day (or even a week) to helping out, please contact me (use the contact link) and let me know. Include any special qualifications you might have (MVP, etc) and a link to your own blog or online publications, if any. Those aren’t required, but if I’m going to pick a couple of people, I’m going to err on the side of the better-qualified.