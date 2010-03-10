Date Published: 10 March 2010

Setting up a TeamCity build and got this error:

C:Program FilesMSBuildMicrosoftVisualStudiov9.0TeamDataMicrosoft.Data.Schema.SqlTasks.targets(80, 5): error MSB4018: The "SqlSetupDeployTask" task failed unexpectedly.

System.TypeLoadException: Could not load type ‘Microsoft.Build.Framework.BuildEventContext’ from assembly ‘Microsoft.Build.Framework, Version=2.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b03f5f7f11d50a3a’.

at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.TaskExecutionModule.SetBatchRequestSize()

at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.TaskExecutionModule..ctor(EngineCallback engineCallback, TaskExecutionModuleMode moduleMode, Boolean profileExecution)

at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.NodeManager..ctor(Int32 cpuCount, Boolean childMode, Engine parentEngine)

at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.Engine..ctor(Int32 numberOfCpus, Boolean isChildNode, Int32 parentNodeId, String localNodeProviderParameters, BuildPropertyGroup globalProperties, ToolsetDefinitionLocations locations)

at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.Engine.get_GlobalEngine()

at Microsoft.Data.Schema.Build.DeploymentProjectBuilder.CreateDeploymentProject()

at Microsoft.Data.Schema.Tasks.DBSetupDeployTask.BuildDeploymentProject(ErrorManager errors, ExtensionManager em)

at Microsoft.Data.Schema.Tasks.DBSetupDeployTask.Execute()

at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.TaskEngine.ExecuteTask(ExecutionMode howToExecuteTask, Hashtable projectItemsAvailableToTask, BuildPropertyGroup projectPropertiesAvailableToTask, Boolean& taskClassWasFound)

The usual searching didn’t bring back anything useful, but I figured out that I’d missed a dropdownlist in the TeamCity project setup:

Originally I was using Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 for my MSBuild task. Changing it to 3.5 (as shown above) got me past this error (and on to the next one…).