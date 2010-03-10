Could Not Load Type Microsoft.Build.Framework.BuildEventContext

Date Published: 10 March 2010

Setting up a TeamCity build and got this error:

C:Program FilesMSBuildMicrosoftVisualStudiov9.0TeamDataMicrosoft.Data.Schema.SqlTasks.targets(80, 5): error MSB4018: The "SqlSetupDeployTask" task failed unexpectedly.
System.TypeLoadException: Could not load type ‘Microsoft.Build.Framework.BuildEventContext’ from assembly ‘Microsoft.Build.Framework, Version=2.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b03f5f7f11d50a3a’.
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.TaskExecutionModule.SetBatchRequestSize()
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.TaskExecutionModule..ctor(EngineCallback engineCallback, TaskExecutionModuleMode moduleMode, Boolean profileExecution)
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.NodeManager..ctor(Int32 cpuCount, Boolean childMode, Engine parentEngine)
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.Engine..ctor(Int32 numberOfCpus, Boolean isChildNode, Int32 parentNodeId, String localNodeProviderParameters, BuildPropertyGroup globalProperties, ToolsetDefinitionLocations locations)
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.Engine.get_GlobalEngine()
at Microsoft.Data.Schema.Build.DeploymentProjectBuilder.CreateDeploymentProject()
at Microsoft.Data.Schema.Tasks.DBSetupDeployTask.BuildDeploymentProject(ErrorManager errors, ExtensionManager em)
at Microsoft.Data.Schema.Tasks.DBSetupDeployTask.Execute()
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.TaskEngine.ExecuteTask(ExecutionMode howToExecuteTask, Hashtable projectItemsAvailableToTask, BuildPropertyGroup projectPropertiesAvailableToTask, Boolean& taskClassWasFound)

The usual searching didn’t bring back anything useful, but I figured out that I’d missed a dropdownlist in the TeamCity project setup:

Originally I was using Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 for my MSBuild task. Changing it to 3.5 (as shown above) got me past this error (and on to the next one…).

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

