Could Not Load Type Microsoft.Build.Framework.BuildEventContext
Date Published: 10 March 2010
Setting up a TeamCity build and got this error:
C:Program FilesMSBuildMicrosoftVisualStudiov9.0TeamDataMicrosoft.Data.Schema.SqlTasks.targets(80, 5): error MSB4018: The "SqlSetupDeployTask" task failed unexpectedly.
System.TypeLoadException: Could not load type ‘Microsoft.Build.Framework.BuildEventContext’ from assembly ‘Microsoft.Build.Framework, Version=2.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b03f5f7f11d50a3a’.
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.TaskExecutionModule.SetBatchRequestSize()
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.TaskExecutionModule..ctor(EngineCallback engineCallback, TaskExecutionModuleMode moduleMode, Boolean profileExecution)
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.NodeManager..ctor(Int32 cpuCount, Boolean childMode, Engine parentEngine)
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.Engine..ctor(Int32 numberOfCpus, Boolean isChildNode, Int32 parentNodeId, String localNodeProviderParameters, BuildPropertyGroup globalProperties, ToolsetDefinitionLocations locations)
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.Engine.get_GlobalEngine()
at Microsoft.Data.Schema.Build.DeploymentProjectBuilder.CreateDeploymentProject()
at Microsoft.Data.Schema.Tasks.DBSetupDeployTask.BuildDeploymentProject(ErrorManager errors, ExtensionManager em)
at Microsoft.Data.Schema.Tasks.DBSetupDeployTask.Execute()
at Microsoft.Build.BuildEngine.TaskEngine.ExecuteTask(ExecutionMode howToExecuteTask, Hashtable projectItemsAvailableToTask, BuildPropertyGroup projectPropertiesAvailableToTask, Boolean& taskClassWasFound)
The usual searching didn’t bring back anything useful, but I figured out that I’d missed a dropdownlist in the TeamCity project setup:
Originally I was using Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 for my MSBuild task. Changing it to 3.5 (as shown above) got me past this error (and on to the next one…).
