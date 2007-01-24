Could not load file or assembly Microsoft.ReportViewer.WebForms
Date Published: 24 January 2007
Ran into this error while deploying an application to production:
Configuration Error
Description: An error occurred during the processing of a configuration file required to service this request. Please review the specific error details below and modify your configuration file appropriately.
Parser Error Message: Could not load file or assembly ‘Microsoft.ReportViewer.WebForms, Version=8.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b03f5f7f11d50a3a’ or one of its dependencies. The system cannot find the file specified.
A quick search found the issue. The server needs these three files:
Microsoft.ReportViewer.Common.dll
Microsoft.ReportViewer.WebForms.dll
Microsoft.ReportViewer.ProcessingObjectModel.dll
These get installed by ReportViewer.exe, which can be found here:
C:Program FilesMicrosoft Visual Studio 8SDKv2.0BootStrapperPackagesReportViewerReportViewer.exe
In my case I just FTP’s up my entire C:Program FilesMicrosoft Visual Studio 8SDKv2.0BootStrapperPackagesReportViewerfolder to the server and then I was able to run the EXE without problem.
