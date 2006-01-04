Cool Tool – Free Code Highlighter
Date Published: 04 January 2006
http://www.dreamprojections.com/syntaxhighlighter/Examples.aspx
Check out this syntax highlighter. I haven’t had a chance to play with it myself yet but it claims it will work with .Text and other blog engines, so I’m assuming there’s a way to easily integrate it. I’m just posting it here so I’ll remember the URL…
(thanks, Dave)
Oh, and check out SystemNetMail.com if you have questions about using email within .NET 2.0.
