Cool AJAX Implementation

Date Published: 21 July 2005

ComponentArt has launched the a public

beta of their new charting component, WebChart.

With it, they have an online

chart gallery that takes advantage of AJAX-style code to provide a very rich

user interface. Check it out, it looks like the end results are very

pretty. Hopefully I’ll make time for a review soon.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

