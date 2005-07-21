Cool AJAX Implementation
Date Published: 21 July 2005
ComponentArt has launched the a public
beta of their new charting component, WebChart.
With it, they have an online
chart gallery that takes advantage of AJAX-style code to provide a very rich
user interface. Check it out, it looks like the end results are very
pretty. Hopefully I’ll make time for a review soon.
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.