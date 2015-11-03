Contributing to ASP.NET Core Documentation

If you’re looking to learn ASP.NET 5, the best place to start today is the documentation site atdocs.asp.net. It’s hosted on ReadTheDocs and the source is all in GitHub (/aspnet/docs). Since it’s all open source, you can contribute to the documentation yourself, which is a great way to learn ASP.NET 5 and help your fellow developers. I’ve created a short video that walks you through the process:

Check it out and let me know what you think.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

