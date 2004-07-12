Commentary and Pics from Iraq
Date Published: 12 July 2004
I found Robert Alt's blog and these pictures he took while in Iraq. His accounts seem to provide a more accurate depiction of life here than the CNN doom-and-gloom snippets we see every day.
I'll try to take and post some pictures at some point, but for now it's discouraged where I'm located.
