Commentary and Pics from Iraq

Date Published: 12 July 2004

I found Robert Alt's blog and these pictures he took while in Iraq. His accounts seem to provide a more accurate depiction of life here than the CNN doom-and-gloom snippets we see every day.

I'll try to take and post some pictures at some point, but for now it's discouraged where I'm located.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Ardalis

