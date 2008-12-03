CodeMash 2009

Date Published: 03 December 2008

The 2009 Conference Season kicks off early in Ohio with CodeMash 3.0. This is the third year of the event and promises to be a valuable experience with a diverse mixture of software development technologies. This year I’m happy to report that I will be speaking about techniques to improve web application performance, a topic I’ve spoken on frequently to ASP.NET audiences and one which I’ll be expanding to include techniques applicable to a variety of web platforms.

In the course of registering for the event, I was please to note that they actually got their Company Size field right! I’ve blogged in the past about off-by-one errors in various surveys that discriminate against companies (like mine) that have exactly 10 employees. CodeMash makes us feel warm and fuzzy and accepted: