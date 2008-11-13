CodeMash 2009 Sessions Announced

Date Published: 13 November 2008

Actually they were announced a couple of days ago, but I’ve been a bit too busy to blog. Eventually these will make it up on the CodeMash web site, but for now they are only listed on the events’mailing list. I’ve included the complete list below.

CodeMash is a great developer event held at an indoor water park each January in Sandusky, Ohio. I’ve been to the previous events, and the 2009 event will take place 7-9 January 2009 (which reminds me, I need to book my room). What makes this event unique (apart from the fact that it’s in Ohio…) is its emphasis on bringing together developers, speakers, and sponsors from a wide variety of technical and platform backgrounds. Thus, you’ll see talks on a much wider variety of topics than at many vendor-run conferences.

This will be my first time speaking at the conference and I’m looking forward to it. My topic is web application performance and scalability, which is something I’ve presented on many times in the past, but this time in the spirit of CodeMash I’ll be updating it to apply more broadly to a variety of web platforms, rather than specifically to ASP.NET.

Here’s the full list – hope to see you at CodeMash 2009!

* Ruby Isn’t Just About Rails (Adam Wiggins)

* Actor Concurrency (Alex Miller)

* Rich Apps with Groovy’s SwingBuilder (Andres Almiray)

* MS Robotics Studio vs. The Antique Robot (Andrew Craze)

* Executable documentation with easyb (Andrew Glover)

* Microsoft Virtual Earth, Now in 3D (Aydin Akcasu)

* deep LINQ: C# query expression pattern (Bill Wagner)

* Modeling types with extension methods (Bill Wagner)

* Soft Skillz (Brian Prince)

* Refactoring Java with JRuby (Brian Sam-Bodden)

* Ruby Web Components with Trellis (Brian Sam-Bodden)

* Functional Concepts for OOP Developers (Bryan Weber)

* Re-thinking UI – WPF DataTemplates (Carey Payette)

* Introducing the iPhone SDK (Chris Adamson)

* Introducing Drupal: A Look Inside Zattoo’s Drupal Implementation (Chris Cassell)

* iPhone Web Development with Grails (Christopher M. Judd)

* JRuby and the Infinite Toolbox (Clinton R. Nixon)

* Silverlight 2 Architectural Best Practices (David J Kelley)

* Language Oriented DDD (David Laribee)

* Practical Scala (Dianne Marsh)

* Managed Extensibility Framework (Drew Robbins)

* Modern Web Applications with .NET (Drew Robbins)

* Multi-threading Mojo with F# (Dustin Campbell)

* Grease, a parallel systems architecture (Edward Vielmetti)

* Introducing Agile for Real World Developers (Greg Huber)

* Well, Isn’t that Spatial… (SQL Server 2008 Spatial Data) (Jason Follas)

* CI: More than just a toolset (Jay Harris)

* A Look Inside Microsoft Labs: Photosynth, Deep Zoom, Live Mesh, and More (Jeff Blankenburg)

* Introducing the LiveMesh SDK (Jeff Blankenburg)

* Developing for Microsoft Surface (Jennifer Marsman)

* Dev Guide: Skinning Silverlight Controls (Jesse Liberty)

* Dynamic Hyper-Video in Silverlight (Jesse Liberty)

* Three Tips to Improve Your Dev Process (Jim Holmes)

* Griffon in front, Grails in back (Jim Shingler)

* What? Threads Are Hard? (Jim Weirich)

* Reverse Engineering Applications (Joe Kuemerle)

* Developing JoeMetric for the iPhone (Joe O’Brien)

* Testing Rails (Joe O’Brien)

* A Programmers Guide to User Experience (Josh Walsh)

* Guerilla SOA for WCF (Joshua Graham)

* Demystifying Windows Communication Foundation (Keith Elder)

* Spring 2.5 MVC (Ken Sipe)

* Erlang: The Basics (Kevin Smith)

* Ruby Desktop Application Framework (Lance Carlson)

* Introducing Prototype and Scriptaculous (Leon Gersing)

* JVM scripting with Jython (Mark Ramm)

* Thrashing (Mary Poppendieck)

* Groovy/Grails for non-Java developers (Michael Kimsal)

* IronRuby In The Real World (Michael Letterle)

* Test Infecting the Legacy Organization (Nathaniel Schutta)

* Dynamic Languages and the JVM (Nathaniel Schutta)

* Scaling Habits of ASP.NET Applications (Richard Campbell)

* Adobe Flex with MVC Frameworks (Robert A. O’Malley)

* Clean Code Ruby (Robert C. Martin)

* Pumping Iron into Python: Intro to FePy (Sarah Dutkiewicz)

* Cool Stuff With Computer Vision (Scott Preston)

* Improving Web Application Performance and Scalability (Steve Smith)

* Practices of an Agile Developer (Venkat Subramaniam)

* Programming in Scala (Venkat Subramaniam)

* Cloud Computing with .Net (Wesley Faler)

* Python Data Visualization and Imaging (Zach Steindler)