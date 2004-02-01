Cleveland DevDays – I'll Be There

Date Published: 01 February 2004

If you’re in the Cleveland area, I encourage you to sign up now for the Cleveland DevDays event, happening on Wednesday, March 10th. I’ll be presenting there on some of the fundamentals of web-application security (in the Web Development track, obviously), and there will be a bunch of other presentations as well. In addition to the content, one of the biggest reasons why you shouldn’t miss this event is the networking opportunity it presents. Get to know the other .NET developers in your area, exchange cards and email addresses, keep in touch – you never know when that can come in handy when you’re looking for a new job, contract, or just need a quick answer to a problem you remember someone else has already solved. You can sign up for DevDays here:

