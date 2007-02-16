CinCHouse Article

Date Published: 16 February 2007

ArmyAdvice and Christie and Ryan were mentioned in an article on deployments by Allison of CinCHouse, an online community for military wives and women in uniform. It's a good writeup about how technology can help ease the pain of deployments, especially the fear that comes from not knowing. I'd like to add that I'm still accepting new bloggers on ArmyAdvice, so if you're reading this and you're a soldier or military wife (or husband or significant other), please Sign Up and request a blog.