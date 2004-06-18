CIF Complete

Date Published: 18 June 2004

I returned to CIF this morning with MAJ Huard as my unit representative. I managed to find Chris' clothing issue receipt and so, having met all of the criteria required by the CIF personnel, the two of us managed to get through the turn-in in just under fifteen minutes. It was actually rather funny, since one of the workers there was pretty rude to Major Huard, prompting us to discuss whether there is a “CIF School of Customer Relations” somewhere, since it does seem to be a fairly universal characteristic.

That was basically all I had to do today. Country brief tomorrow, then I'm outta Missouri on Sunday.