Changes Coming in Whidbey B2

Date Published: 17 August 2004

In case you’ve been in Iraq or something and haven’t already seen this, here’s a post from Shankuabout upcoming changes to ASP.NET coming in Beta 2 (mostly features that won’t make the cut).

http://weblogs.asp.net/ShankuN/archive/2004/08/16/215487.aspx

Somehow, despite my being in Iraq at the moment, this blog still gets way more readers than my current one at ArmySteve.com. I guess that’s a good thing, since when I get home next year I’ll still have a few readers here to come back to.