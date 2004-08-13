Care Packages

Date Published: 13 August 2004

I got a couple of packages yesterday. The mail here is unpredictable, and usually only comes about 1-2 times per week. The average time is around 2 weeks. One package I got was sent 2 August (10 days), the other like 27 July (16 days). What sometimes happens is several containers of stuff will get staged at another location and newer stuff will block in older stuff (e.g. a stack scenario -- Last In First Out), and so sometimes a container of mail can get 'lost' at a way station until the stack is completely removed, which could take a few months.

Anyway, my mom and my wife sent me some goodies (thanks!). I now have lots of kool-aid and lemonade and peppermints. I also got a bunch of crayons (which survived the trip, surprisingly, without melting or breaking), some paper, and some little kid toys that I bagged up into ziplocks along with some candy to toss out to some of the Iraqi kids next time we go out. They always come running to wave at us whenever we drive by out here.

Other than that, not much to report. I went to bed at a reasonable hour last night but I overslept by a few minutes this morning and have been tired all day. Going to bed soon and hoping tomorrow will be better.