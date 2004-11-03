Camel Spiders

Date Published: 03 November 2004

Everybody wants to know about camel spiders here in Iraq, especially after that infamous picture went around with the two huge looking ones. I've seen a few here in Bernstein, but they're all pretty small, about the size of a silver dollar or maybe a bit bigger. Ugly looking critters. Here's a picture of one I ran across yesterday while I had my camera. It was under a cooler I was moving.

AspAlliance versus Camel Spider!

The spider and the pen got into it - the spider lost when it ended up on the ground under my boot.

Steve Smith

