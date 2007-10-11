Caching Talk in Phoenix

Date Published: 11 October 2007

Tuesday night I gave a presentation on caching in ASP.NET (with a bit of async performance tips thrown in at the end) to the Arizona .NET User Group in Phoenix, Arizona. A lot of the demos were similar to ones I’ve given before, including in my recent DNRTV Show on Caching. I’ve posted the samples from Tuesday night’s talkhere, which include the async demo I did as well as an updated version that uses a templating approach for loading up the user controls. I expect to have a full blown articles and/or video on that topic soon.