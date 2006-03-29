Caching Birds of a Feather at TechEd — VOTE FOR ME PLEASE

Date Published: 29 March 2006

I’m trying to organize a Birds of a Feather session on one of my favorite topics, Caching, at Tech Ed 2006 in Boston. Whether you’re going to TechEd or not you can vote for BOF sessions here:

https://www.msteched.com/cfp/bofvoting.aspx

If you’re so inclined, I’d appreciate any votes I can get for my session:

Caching Patterns and Best Practices

Come share your experience with using Caching in Microsoft applications. Experts, be prepared to answer questions and talk about pitfalls you’ve encountered. Others, come with questions and learn how to improve your application performance through the proper use of caching techniques.

Intended Audience: Developer

Submitted By: Steven Smith, ASP Alliance LLC

Voting ends Friday, and I only submitted this yesterday, so it needs all the votes it can get if it’s going to have any chance of competing with others that have been posted for weeks. Thanks!