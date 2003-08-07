Caching Best Practices Article on MSDN website

Date Published: 07 August 2003

My first MSDN online article was published this week: ASP.NET Caching: Techniques and Best Practices. The first half is pretty much well-known info about caching in ASP.NET (at least, it should be well-known to anybody writing ASP.NET applications). The tips and the best practice pattern are the real valuable parts here for everyone who already knows the caching capabilities of ASP.NET, since these tell you why you should use caching and how to do it the most efficient way possible, which aren’t necessarily apparent from the docs.

Anyway, hope they help someone.