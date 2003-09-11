Cache Configuration Helper Class Article Published

Date Published: 11 September 2003

In a follow-up to my caching best practices article, this one shows how to encapsulate the best practices into a helper class.

Creating a Cache Configuration Object for ASP.NET

Summary: Learn how the CacheConfig helper class can improve caching policies across an ASP.NET application, improve reuse of cached data, and significantly reduce lines-of-code to implement caching using best practices. This article builds upon the ASP.NET Caching: Techniques and Best Practices article.

http://msdn.microsoft.com/asp.net/?pull=/library/en-us/dnaspp/html/aspnet-createcacheconfigobject.asp