Bummed I missed TechEd

Date Published: 01 June 2004

Dave Sussman's pictures reminded me today how much I really wish I'd been at TechEd last week. Hopefully I'll make it next year. So far in Missouri things are proceeding very slowly with my mobilization processing - see some pictures and info at ArmySteve.com. We'll probably be here another two weeks, and later this week we'll be doing M9 and M16 qualification, so at least that's something more interesting than paperwork and medical exams. Anyway, I just wanted to say 'hi' to all my friends I normally hang with at conferences - I miss you guys.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith

