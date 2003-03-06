BuildIt From Microsoft

Date Published: 06 March 2003

BuildIt From Microsoft

Microsoft has a Team Development Build Tool called BuildIt which you can download here.

From their site:
“BuildIt.NET is designed to jump-start the build process used for development of .NET distributed applications. This download provides full source code and comprehensive documentation for the Microsoft Visual C#® development tool and Microsoft Visual Basic® .NET development system.”

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

