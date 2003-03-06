BuildIt From Microsoft
Date Published: 06 March 2003
Microsoft has a Team Development Build Tool called BuildIt which you can download here.
From their site:
“BuildIt.NET is designed to jump-start the build process used for development of .NET distributed applications. This download provides full source code and comprehensive documentation for the Microsoft Visual C#® development tool and Microsoft Visual Basic® .NET development system.”
