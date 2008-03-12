Book Recommended To Me

Date Published: 12 March 2008

Book Recommended To Me

I just ordered this book on the recommendation of a couple of MVC people:


Working Effectively with Legacy Code (Robert C. Martin Series)

Also testing out RoyO’s Amazoner tool, which appears to have worked correctly. Nice! What is Amazoner?

Amazoner was designed to make one thing very easy if you’re a blog writer who’s also an Amazone Associate:
The abilty to recommend books that you like using your associate ID EASILY.

Note that I don’t actually have the book yet, so I can’t tell you how I like it. But I will. Some day.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020