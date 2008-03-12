Book Recommended To Me

Date Published: 12 March 2008

I just ordered this book on the recommendation of a couple of MVC people:



Working Effectively with Legacy Code (Robert C. Martin Series)

Also testing out RoyO’s Amazoner tool, which appears to have worked correctly. Nice! What is Amazoner?

Amazoner was designed to make one thing very easy if you’re a blog writer who’s also an Amazone Associate:

The abilty to recommend books that you like using your associate ID EASILY.

Note that I don’t actually have the book yet, so I can’t tell you how I like it. But I will. Some day.