Back in the USA

Date Published: 30 December 2004

I flew back home Tuesday the 28th and am now on a pass in Fayetteville, NC (Ft. Bragg). I'll be here for probably a couple of weeks yet while we outprocess and demobilize. It's great to be back in the US again, and Michelle drove down from Ohio to see me arrive, which was really nice. Thanks again to everyone for all your support, and to the 278th for relieving us in country so that we could return home.