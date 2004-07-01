Back in Bliss

Date Published: 01 July 2004

After a few days back in Ohio on a pass, I'm now back at Ft Bliss CRC. Should be shipping out to Kuwait in the next few days. Not much new here except that I got an email from somebody at CNN wanting to talk to me about my IRR callup experience. I'll have to talk to my chain of command and/or Army Public Affairs before I say anything to the media, but it's cool that CNN noticed me.

More IRR Call-Up Info:

ArmyTimes: Thousands of IRR Soldiers Recalled

ArmyTimes: IRR Call-up Evokes Sharp Reaction from Hill Democrats

I think once the letters go out to the next round of IRR call-ups (next week), I'll probably stop focusing on this issue, since I'll have more important concerns at that point (since I'll be in Kuwait or Iraq probably). I know a lot of people have emailed me to thank me for providing what info I have about IRRs and my experiences, and I really appreciate that. I hope some of the 5600 who are about to get a big surprise in the mail also find this site and are helped by it.