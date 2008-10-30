Azure Deployment Portal – Use IE

Date Published: 30 October 2008

Azure Deployment Portal – Use IE

Ran into a small bug in the Azure deployment portal today using Firefox. The “swap” button to swap out a staging with a production environment was non-responsive. Switched to IE and it popped up an “are you sure” alert box as expected. I’m sure this will be addressed quickly but if you’re trying out Azure you may want to be aware of the issue.

Steve Smith

