AssemblyBinding in Web Config and XMLNS

Date Published: 16 November 2006

Ran into this (again, I think) today while setting up some assembly binding between Telerik and PeterBlum controls in my LakeQuincy web site. The short version is that the presence of an xmlns= in your <configuration> node of web.config will prevent ASP.NET 2.0 from reading any assemblyBinding tag. So if you have something like this:

<configuration xmlns=“http://schemas.microsoft.com/.NetConfiguration/v2.0“>

You will want to replace it with this:

<configuration>

Then your tags in your element (like the one shown below) should magically work ok:

<assemblyBinding xmlns=“urn:schemas-microsoft-com:asm.v1“>
<dependentAssembly>
<assemblyIdentity name=“RadComboBox.Net2“ publicKeyToken=“175e9829b585f1f6“ culture=“neutral“ />
<bindingRedirect oldVersion=“2.0.0.0-2.4.0.0“ newVersion=“2.5.0.0“ />
</dependentAssembly>
</assemblyBinding>

Otherwise you may encounter something like this error:

Could not load file or assembly ‘RadComboBox.Net2, Version=2.0.3.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=175e9829b585f1f6’ or one of its dependencies. The located assembly’s manifest definition does not match the assembly reference. (Exception from HRESULT: 0x80131040)

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

