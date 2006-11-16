AssemblyBinding in Web Config and XMLNS

Date Published: 16 November 2006

Ran into this (again, I think) today while setting up some assembly binding between Telerik and PeterBlum controls in my LakeQuincy web site. The short version is that the presence of an xmlns= in your <configuration> node of web.config will prevent ASP.NET 2.0 from reading any assemblyBinding tag. So if you have something like this:

< configuration xmlns = “http://schemas.microsoft.com/.NetConfiguration/v2.0“ >

You will want to replace it with this:

< configuration >

Then your tags in your element (like the one shown below) should magically work ok:

< assemblyBinding xmlns = “urn:schemas-microsoft-com:asm.v1“ > < dependentAssembly > < assemblyIdentity name = “RadComboBox.Net2“ publicKeyToken = “175e9829b585f1f6“ culture = “neutral“ /> < bindingRedirect oldVersion = “2.0.0.0-2.4.0.0“ newVersion = “2.5.0.0“ /> </ dependentAssembly > </ assemblyBinding >

Otherwise you may encounter something like this error: