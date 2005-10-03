ASPInsiders Summit Photos
Date Published: 03 October 2005
I’ve posted up a new photo gallery for MVP-Insiders Summit 2005 pictures, which I’ll be updating as the week goes on. The next few days we’ll be meeting with the ASP.NET team to discuss upcoming enhancements to web applications using Microsoft technologies. (more on ASPInsiders).
