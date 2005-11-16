ASPAlliance Survey Request
Date Published: 16 November 2005
ASPAlliance.com is getting a third-party site traffic audit done this week and as part of that we need a bunch of people to fill out a really quick 10-question survey (really, it’s quick — it’s all checkboxes/radio buttons). If you’ve ever visited ASPAlliance and we’ve saved you some time, please give us back one minute of your time by filling out this survey. I believe it ends on November 22nd, 2005 so if you’re reading this after that date, nevermind.
Thanks! Tell a friend, too, please!
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.