ASP.NET Workflow

Date Published: 12 June 2007

Matt Winkler posted some very cool stuff regarding using Windows Workflow and ASP.NET on his blog a few days ago. I’m just getting around to commenting on it myself. Incidentally, there are live bits to install this time.

Naturally I haven’t had a chance to play with this myself (or much of anything else that’s come out in the last few months), but I definitely am looking forward to being able to easily use Workflow within ASP.NET applications. Hopefully this is a step in that direction.

[categories: WF, WorkFlow]