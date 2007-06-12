ASP.NET Workflow
Date Published: 12 June 2007
Matt Winkler posted some very cool stuff regarding using Windows Workflow and ASP.NET on his blog a few days ago. I’m just getting around to commenting on it myself. Incidentally, there are live bits to install this time.
Naturally I haven’t had a chance to play with this myself (or much of anything else that’s come out in the last few months), but I definitely am looking forward to being able to easily use Workflow within ASP.NET applications. Hopefully this is a step in that direction.
