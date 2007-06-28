ASP.NET Scalability Panel Recording Available

Date Published: 28 June 2007

I was honored to be asked to participate in a panel discussing ASP.NET Scalability at TechEd 2007 a couple of weeks ago. The panel was moderated by Richard Campbell and Carl Franklin of DotNetRocks, and included Stephen Forte, Kent Alstad, Rob Howard, and myself.

The recording of that discussion is now available here:

ASP.NET Scalability Panel – TechEd 2007