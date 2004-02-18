ASP.NET Resource Kit Available

Date Published: 18 February 2004

Download the ASP.NET Resource Kit and check it out. It’s 131MB (you can also order the CD, which I imagine will probably come with MSDN or something at some point). It’s only become available for download within the hour and I’m at 5% as I write this, so obviously I haven’t had time to really play with it. It comes with a bunch of sample web apps, code samples, step-by-step guides, training videos, sample book chapters, and components from major ISVs.

I’m going to take a look at it, but what I really want is the Whidbey Resource Kit… Oh well, maybe in another 3 years…