ASP.NET Podcasting

Date Published: 13 June 2005

I’ve been talking to Wally McClure

and a few others about doing some ASP.NET podcasting. I’m totally new

to the technical details of publishing a podcast, but Wally and others mostly

have that end covered. Wally just added a new

‘episode’ (if that’s the right term) which you’ll find here.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

