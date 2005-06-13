ASP.NET Podcasting
I’ve been talking to Wally McClure
and a few others about doing some ASP.NET podcasting. I’m totally new
to the technical details of publishing a podcast, but Wally and others mostly
have that end covered. Wally just added a new
‘episode’ (if that’s the right term) which you’ll find here.
