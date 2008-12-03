ASP.NET MVC at DogFood Developers Conference

Date Published: 03 December 2008

ASP.NET MVC at DogFood Developers Conference

I gave a presentation a couple of weeks ago at the Columbus Ohio Microsoft Dogfood Developers conference. Danilo, the main organizer of the event, snapped a couple pictures of me during the talk. This was my first time presenting on ASP.NET MVC and I want to definitely thank ScottGu,ScottHa,Phil Haack, and Jason Gaylord for their great presentations on this subject, from which I borrowed and added my personal spin and perspective. Jason was kind enough to let me use his simple blog application as the basis for my demos, which I extended by making it fundamentally more testable. I apologize for taking so long to get the slides and demos posted – it’s been a crazy couple of weeks (hence the lack of blogging). The files are up now:

ASP.NET MVC Presentation and Demos

If you were there and had any questions that I wasn’t able to address, feel free to post a comment or contact me and I’ll be sure to find you the answer.

Steve Smith

