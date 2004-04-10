ASP.NET Feature Request

If you’re not aware, a great feature coming in ASP.NET 2.0 allows user profile data to be stored based on a simple config section, with strong typing and design time Intellisense. Thus, you can modify the pieces of information you wish to store about a user, and immediately get Intellisense, strong typing, etc.

However, the Roles feature continues to use string literals to describe roles, such as

if(User.IsInRole(”Admins”))

In a future version, I would like to see a roles config section in which strongly typed roles could be defined. Then, an overload of IsInRole(System.Web.Security.Role) could be added which would look something like:

if(User.IsInRole(Roles.Admins))

I suggested this to Scott Guthrie at the MVP Summit, and I believe it’s on the ‘To-Do’ list, though for what future version I don’t know. Any thoughts on this feature? Love it? Problems with it? Just don’t care? Note that the string literal methods would remain for backward compatibility.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

