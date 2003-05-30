ASP.NET Developer's Cookbook Released

Date Published: 30 May 2003

My new book, the ASP.NET Developer’s Cookbook, is now available. I just checked Amazon and it’s still just accepting pre-orders, but I know it’s done because I have a copy in my hands! This book was written as a combined effort between myself, Rob Howard of the ASP.NET Team, and about 20 columnists from ASPAlliance.com. It contains over 200 task-oriented recipes aimed at solving common problems faced by experienced ASP.NET developers in their day-to-day activities. Some of the recipes are pretty basic for completeness’ sake, but this is not a beginner’s book. It is designed to be a quick reference on your desk, and I hope that many of you will find it useful.

For more information and (soon) sample chapters, check out the book’s website at http://aspalliance.com/cookbook/.