ASP.NET Core Training – June 2016

Date Published: 02 May 2016

If you’ve been wondering when the time would come for you to start learning about ASP.NET Core, it’s quickly approaching. ASP.NET Core RC2 should be available some time in the next few weeks, and I’m going to be teaching a 2-day online class on ASP.NET Core June 14-15 2016. The first day will cover ASP.NET Core fundamentals; the second day will offer an overview of ASP.NET Core MVC. Both sessions are 4 hours long, from 1pm to 5pm Eastern Time (10am-2pm Pacific). Space is limited so if you’re interested please register early.

The links above include more details about what will be covered. My intent is for the classes to use the latest Visual Studio 2015 tooling and the RC2 release of ASP.NET Core, but of course if it’s not available by then we’ll use RC1 and I’ll note what’s changing in RC2. I’ll show how to use Visual Studio Code to develop ASP.NET Core apps, as well.

