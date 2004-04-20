ASP.NET Connections Pictures

Date Published: 20 April 2004

I’m at ASP.NET Connections in Orlando this week, promoting DevAdvice with my wife Michelle, our daughter Ilyana, and David Gottlieb, who has been doing a lot of dev work for the site. I’ve uploaded the first couple of days’ pictures to a gallery here.

Update: David Gottlieb has some more pictures here. I’ll be adding more to my gallery, perhaps today, as well.