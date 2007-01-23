ASP.NET AJAX 1.0 Released Today

Today, Microsoft released ASP.NET AJAX 1.0. You can download it, as well as the latest AJAX Control Toolkit and Futures January CTP, from http://ajax.asp.net/. Kudos to the ASP.NET team for making this happen! I know a lot of web applications have been waiting for this day to go live with their AJAX implementations, including several of my own projects which should be upgraded in the next day or two.

The ASP.NET AJAX Control Toolkit includes the following new controls:

  • AutoComplete: The much-requested control that provides suggestions to complete input typed in a textbox
  • Calendar: Client-side calendar control
  • MaskedEdit: Control to enforce input entered into a text box is in a specific format complying with specific types using client-side validation
  • TabContainer: Tab strip control to organize page content

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

