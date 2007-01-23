ASP.NET AJAX 1.0 Released Today

Date Published: 23 January 2007

Today, Microsoft released ASP.NET AJAX 1.0. You can download it, as well as the latest AJAX Control Toolkit and Futures January CTP, from http://ajax.asp.net/. Kudos to the ASP.NET team for making this happen! I know a lot of web applications have been waiting for this day to go live with their AJAX implementations, including several of my own projects which should be upgraded in the next day or two.

The ASP.NET AJAX Control Toolkit includes the following new controls: