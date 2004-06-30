ArmyTimes Army prepares to call up Individual Ready Reserve Members (this is news?)

Date Published: 30 June 2004

A quote from this ArmyTimes article:

Here’s the gist of a call-up message the Army is preparing to give the Individual Ready Reserve: “If you’re in the IRR, get ready.” So said Maj. Kris Carle, a spokesman for the Department of the Army.

Tomorrow (30 June 2004) at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time the Army will announce details about a call-up of IRR personnel, she said.

Apparently there will be a big news conference at the Pentagon, so if you're in the IRR, watch for this tomorrow on CNN and other news sources. The source cited for this article couldn't confirm the 5600 person number quoted elsewhere, but did say that the army has been updating its list of 118,000 IRR soldiers and matching them up with openings. This article also says the last time the IRR was called up was for the Gulf War, which still makes it sound like it's news to them that IRRs have already been involuntarily called up (my orders were cut in mid-April).

Update: More on CNN, though this is largely a rehash. One interesting figure cited in the CNN article is that only 20,000 troops were called up from IRR for Desert Storm. It will be interesting to see what the actual number of troops called up for Iraqi Freedom/Enduring Freedom will be.