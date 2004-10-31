ArmyAdvice Getting Started

Date Published: 31 October 2004

First, go to your blog. The url will be http://armyadvice.org/YOURBLOG/, where YOURBLOG should be provided to you in your welcome email. Once there, you should see a blog and a Login link. Click the Login link and enter your username and password. If this is your first time logging in, your password will be 'temp' (without the '). Note that due to a limitation with the login screen, you can't just hit enter, you have to click the Login button (or Tab and then Enter).

Now you should see the Admin screen, with a series of tabs. Here is a brief description of what each tab is used for: Posts - used to post entries to your blog, or to edit existing entries. Also shows you statistics on how many people are reading your blog. Aggregate views represent people who have downloaded your post using an aggregator, a non-browser way of reading blog content. Articles - these are articles you have written that are private and non-date specific. Nobody will see them unless you link to them. This is a good place to put any information that will be around for a while, like an About Me bio, as well as for anything you write that you think is more of an 'article' about a topic than simply a blog entry. The line is blurry as to what would make a good article vs. a post - it's up to you if you want to bother with them. Feedback - Whenever someone leaves a comment, you will get an email notifying you. The comments are also listed here, as well as on the post/article itself. Comments are public - anybody can read them and anybody can post them. Do not reply to the notification emails - if you want to reply to a comment, go to the post and add a comment of your own. Links - You can add categories and links which are listed on your blog. This can be a handy way to keep a list of your 'Favorites' or you can provide users with links to other sites you find interesting. Galleries - You can add photos to your site by creating a gallery and then adding photos to it. Please keep the photos to a reasonable size (640x480 resolution and 100 kb or less). Stats - As far as I know, this has never been implemented. Options - Under options, you have a few more choices, including Configure, Key Words, Password, and Preferences.

When you're first getting started, you'll want to click on Options, then Configure. You can update the Title and Subtitle of your blog here. Do not change your username. You can update your name (Owner's Display Name) and email address, time zone, etc. You can select a skin to use for your blog from one of the ones listed. Unless you know what you're doing, you should leave the Custom CSS Selectors and Static News/Announcements sections blank. When you've updated the fields you want, click the Save button at the bottom.

Next update your password. Click on Options, then Password. Enter your current password, then enter a new password and confirm it, and click Save.

Now you're ready to start blogging. Go to the Posts tab, click New Post, and introduce yourself to the world. Remember to follow the site's guidelines and to always keep operational security in mind. As long as you do that, enjoy this blog as a way to express yourself and help share your experience with others.