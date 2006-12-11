Animated Musical Light Show Project
Date Published: 11 December 2006
Brian Peek of ASPSOFT has an article showing how to create an animated light show to your favorite holiday music on MSDN. It includes a video which you should really check out, and instructions for creating your own with all the hardware and software notes you’ll need. Very cool.
