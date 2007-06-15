Acropolis CTP Available

Date Published: 15 June 2007

Acropolis CTP 1 is now available. From the source:

*The Microsoft code name “Acropolis” Community Technology Preview 1 is a set of components and tools that make it easier for developers to build and manage modular, business focused, client .NET applications. Acropolis is part of the “.NET Client Futures” wave of releases, our preview of upcoming technologies for Windows client development.*

Acropolis builds on the rich capabilities of Microsoft Windows and the .NET Framework, including Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF), by providing tools and pre-built components that help developers quickly assemble applications from loosely-coupled parts and services. With Acropolis you will be able to:

Quickly create WPF enabled user experiences for your client applications.

Build client applications from reusable, connectable, modules that allow you to easily create complex, business-focused applications in less time.

Integrate and host your modules in applications such as Microsoft Office, or quickly build stand-alone client interfaces.

Change the look and feel of your application quickly using built-in themes, or custom designs using XAML.

Add features such as workflow navigation and user-specific views with minimal coding.

Manage, update, and deploy your application modules quickly and easily.

[categories: WPF, Window Forms]